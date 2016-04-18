SAO PAULO, April 18 The board of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA, which is struggling with slumping sales and a swelling debt burden, approved unanimously on Monday a plan to raise up to 1 billion reais ($282 million) in fresh capital.

In a securities filing, the company known as Usiminas , said that one of the company's top two shareholders, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp, will subscribe the remainder of shares that are not bought by other shareholders.

Nippon Steel and partner Techint have been locked for over 1 1/2 year in a battle for control of the steelmaker.

($1 = 3.5401 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)