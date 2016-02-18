SAO PAULO Feb 18 Japan's Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp is open to buying the Techint Group's stake in Brazilian flat steel maker Usiminas, a source with direct knowledge of the subject said on Thursday.

Nippon Steel, which is in dispute with Techint over control of the financially strapped Brazilian steel company, wants Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA, as the company is known officially, to avoid bankruptcy protection, the source said. (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Writing by Reese Ewing; Editing by Bill Rigby)