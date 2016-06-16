SAO PAULO, June 16 Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas
Gerais SA said on Thursday that the first round of a capital
injection plan raised 841.595 million reais ($243 million), a
key step to help Brazil's largest listed flat steelmaker
refinance debt and fight its worst crisis in decades.
In a securities filing, Usiminas said that
additional allotments could be subscribed by shareholders until
June 23, when the capital injection plan must be finalized. The
company aims to fetch 1 billion reais with the process.
($1 = 3.4656 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Alan Crosby)