SAO PAULO, June 16 Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA said on Thursday that the first round of a capital injection plan raised 841.595 million reais ($243 million), a key step to help Brazil's largest listed flat steelmaker refinance debt and fight its worst crisis in decades.

In a securities filing, Usiminas said that additional allotments could be subscribed by shareholders until June 23, when the capital injection plan must be finalized. The company aims to fetch 1 billion reais with the process.

