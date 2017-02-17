AIRSHOW-China's CALC joins line-up for Boeing 737 MAX 10 -sources
PARIS, June 17 China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings (CALC) is among the inaugural customers for a larger new version of Boeing's 737 jetliner, two industry sources said on Saturday.
BRASILIA Feb 17 Brazilian steelmaker Usiminas is confident it will be able to access funds from its mining subsidiary, a move that was blocked by one of its shareholders, the company's chief executive said on Friday.
Speaking on a call with analysts, CEO Rômel de Souza said negotiations with shareholder Sumitomo Corp, which owns 30 percent of the Mineração Usiminas SA subsidiary, are ongoing. (Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer)
PARIS, June 17 China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings (CALC) is among the inaugural customers for a larger new version of Boeing's 737 jetliner, two industry sources said on Saturday.
* Three sailors medically evacuated, including ship's commander
June 16 Amazon.com Inc said on Friday it would buy Whole Foods Market Inc for $13.7 billion, in an embrace of brick-and-mortar stores that could turn the high-end grocer into a mass-market merchant and upend the already struggling U.S. retail industry.