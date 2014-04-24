Apple unveils new iPad starting at $329
March 21 Apple Inc unveiled an updated version of its iPad tablet on Tuesday, starting at $329 and available to order from Friday.
SAO PAULO, April 24 Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA, Brazil's largest producer of flat steel products, expects steel sales in the second quarter to remain little changed from the previous period, according to executives on a Thursday conference call.
The company, known as Usiminas, sold 1.4 million tonnes of steel in the first quarter, 3.6 percent less than in the last three months of 2013, according to a securities filing. (Reporting by Albert Alerigi; Writing by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
* American Tower Corp - subsequent to issuance of FY 2017 outlook on Feb. 27, 2017, co amended a master lease agreement with one of its tenants
* Cellectar Biosciences - United States patent and trademark office has granted a method of use patent for CLR 124, company's cancer imaging agent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: