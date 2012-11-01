SAO PAULO Nov 1 Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA, Brazil's largest maker of flat steel products, lost a net 124.85 million reais ($62 million) in the third quarter, compared with net income of 154.03 million reais a year earlier, according to a securities filing on Thursday.

A Reuters poll of 11 analysts expected a shortfall of 91.5 million reais in the quarter. Usiminas, as the company is known, had lost 86.51 million reais in the second quarter.