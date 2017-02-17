(Adds quotes)
BRASILIA Feb 17 Brazilian steelmaker Usinas
Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA (Usiminas) on Friday
reported a fourth-quarter net loss of 195 million reais ($63.13
million), but said a return to operating profit showed the
company's results were improving after a series of heavy losses.
The net loss, which stemmed partly from provisions for
tax-related losses and the end of supply contracts, was
significantly lower than the 1.6 billion reais loss the company
posted a year earlier, when it took hefty writedowns on assets
due to lower iron ore and steel prices.
The company posted adjusted earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of 234 million reais.
Brazil's worst recession on record has slowed construction
and automobile sales, causing a slump in domestic steel demand.
Usiminas, which is entangled in a battle between controlling
shareholders Techint Group and Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal
Corp, has been hit badly by the slump.
Despite the loss, Usiminas Chief Executive Romel de Souza
said in an interview the results showed the company was
improving, pointing to operating profit of 223 million reais,
the company's best since the first quarter of 2014.
"The result is positive and the trend is to continue
improving," de Souza said. "It shows we are getting positive
results from our operations ... the net profit is negative
because of non-recurring items."
Usiminas will look to increase the variety of steel it
produces, De Souza said, introducing seven new types in 2017 in
an effort to improve sales.
De Souza also said he was confident Usiminas will be able to
access funds from its mining subsidiary in order to help make
debt payments, a move that was blocked by one of its
shareholders.
De Souza said negotiations with Sumitomo, which owns 30
percent of the Mineração Usiminas SA subsidiary, are ongoing but
declined to give a timeline as to when the issue might be
resolved.
Usiminas shares were flat at 5.46 reais in Friday afternoon
trading.
($1 = 3.0889 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer; editing by Jason Neely, G
Crosse)