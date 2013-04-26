* Loss $61.4 mln, deeper than estimates in poll

* Recovery seen taking more time as trends are mixed

* EBITDA beats estimate, fueled by better pricing power

By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Alberto Alerigi

SAO PAULO, April 26 Brazilian steelmaker Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA posted its fifth consecutive quarterly loss as expenses rose and revenue lagged, suggesting a turnaround plan could take longer than initially thought.

Usiminas, as the company is commonly known, lost 122.7 million reais ($61.4 million) in the first quarter, compared with losses of 323.8 million reais in the prior three months and 70.8 million reais a year earlier, according to a securities filing on Friday.

Shares slid, extending losses this year to almost 19 percent. Still, signs of the gradual recovery promised by Chief Executive Julián Eguren were evident: Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose, the steelmaking division showed strength, and unwanted inventory declined.

But output and sales of flat steel fell, revenue slipped for the second time in the last six quarters, and expenses unexpectedly jumped. Efficiency, which measures how much costs consume from EBITDA, fell for the first time in three quarters.

Eguren is trying to ease Usiminas' most pressing problems, including a rigid cost structure vulnerable to its lack of proprietary energy and mining assets, and an aging mill infrastructure. Eguren, a former executive at Italian-Argentine steel group Ternium SA, took over as CEO late last year when Ternium bought a controlling stake in Usiminas.

In the filing, management at the Belo Horizonte, Brazil-based company acknowledged that business conditions in Brazil remain far from ideal, adding that "the unstable behavior of industrial production will persist for the coming months, with an outlook marked by cost pressures, competition with imports and a reluctance to invest."

Five of seven analysts in a Thomson Reuters poll this week had forecast, on average, a loss of 47 million reais. The two other analysts expected a profit.

Shares tumbled 3.8 percent on Friday, the steepest drop in about two weeks.

PRICED IN

"We continue to expect Usiminas to post sequentially improving results and margin expansion ... (but) we think most of the improvement we expect is already priced in" the stock, analysts at Espírito Santo Investment Bank led by Catarina Pedrosa said in a client note.

Output of raw steel fell 7.9 percent from the 2012 fourth quarter to 1.662 million tonnes, the lowest level since the end of 2011. Sales of steel products slipped 8.1 percent as average prices in the local market, where Usiminas boosted shipments during the quarter, rose.

Revenue fell slightly, down 0.6 percent to 3.195 billion reais, but topped analysts' average forecast of 3.162 billion reais.

Usiminas' steelmaking division staged a sharp recovery after the company implemented two price hikes through March, but this was offset by a poor performance at the mining unit, the filing showed.

Executives at a conference call on Friday said they expect to push forward with an increase in prices for some products before May.

Costs dropped almost 2 percent, while sales, general and administrative expenses gained 8 percent from the fourth quarter due to a one-time charge in workers' pension plans. Rising wages and other expenses were offset by asset sales, the company said, without elaborating.

Adjusted EBITDA, which excludes Usiminas' participation in other companies, surged 38.5 percent from the fourth quarter, to 313 million reais, the highest level since the fourth quarter of 2011. EBITDA rose to 9.8 percent of revenue, compared with a so-called EBITDA margin of 7.1 percent in the fourth quarter.

Analysts in the poll forecast EBITDA of 291 million reais and a margin of 9.2 percent.

Net debt rose 6 percent from the fourth quarter as cash holdings fell and investment was almost halved. The company did not disclose information on working capital needs - the main culprit behind a surge in debt over the past eight quarters.