RIO DE JANEIRO, April 24 Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA, Brazil's largest producer of flat steel products, reported first-quarter net income of 222 million reais ($99.8 million), sharply higher from the previous quarter as a stronger currency had a positive impact on its dollar-denominated debt, according to a securities filing on Thursday.

Profit at Usiminas, as the company is known, was 47 million reais in the fourth quarter.

($1 = 2.225 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte)