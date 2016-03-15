GLOBAL-MARKETS-Geopolitics from France to Korea keep investors cautious
* Oil up 1 pct as Syria, Libya oilfield shutdown support prices
SAO PAULO, March 15 Brazil's Usiminas is looking to increase steel prices for its distributors by nearly 10 percent in a bid by the troubled steelmaker to improve margins, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.
Usiminas is struggling in the face of a slumping steel market in Brazil which has been exacerbated by a boardroom battle between its controlling shareholders that has hamstrung the company's ability to navigate the slump. (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi, Writing by Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* WellCare Health Plans Inc - CEO Kenneth A. Burdick's 2016 total compensation was $9.3 million versus $7.8 million in 2015 - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2nTOvdu) Further company coverage: