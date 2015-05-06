UPDATE 2-All aboard: American Airlines takes $200 mln stake in China Southern
* Deal means China's big 3 airlines have foreign stakeholders
BRASILIA May 6 Brazil's anti-trust regulatory agency Cade voted on Wednesday to reject a claim that Luxembourg-based Ternium provided misleading information when it bought a stake in Brazilian steelmaker Usiminas in 2012.
The claim had been brought by Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional SA, or CSN, which had hoped a positive ruling by Cade could oblige Ternium to extend a tender offer to other shareholders based on the price paid in 2012.
At a meeting in Brasilia, Cade official Gilvandro Vasconcelos de Araújo said the agency was not in a position to judge on whether Ternium should be forced to extend a tender offer. That decision, he said, was up to Brazil's markets regulator CVM. (Reporting by Leonardo Goy; Writing by Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing by Ted Botha)
TORONTO, March 27 Unitholders of Milestone Apartments Real Estate Investment Trust have approved the takeover of the company by U.S. private investment firm Starwood Capital Group for about $1.3 billion, according to people familiar with the situation.