* Exame says Usiminas shareholders could accept bid
* Ternium offered 40 reais/shr for 26 pct of Usiminas
* Usiminas, Ternium not immediately reached for comment
SAO PAULO, Nov 16 Ternium (TX.N), the second
largest Latin American steel group, offered to buy a 26 percent
voting stake in former shareholder Usiminas, one of Brazil's
biggest steelmakers, Exame magazine said on Wednesday, citing a
source familiar with the deal.
Luxembourg-based Ternium offered to pay 40 reais a share
for the combined stake that Brazilian conglomerates Camargo
Correa and Grupo Votorantim have in Usiminas, Exame said. That
equals a 72 percent premium over the price of Usiminas' voting
shares (USIM3.SA) - which closed on Wednesday at 23.25 reais.
According to the source, both Camargo and Votorantim are
willing to exit their investment in Usiminas at such price.
Exame also reported that Nippon Steel Corp (5401.T), Usiminas'
largest shareholder with about 28 percent voting stake, is
unlikely to exercise its right of first refusal.
Calls made to the mobile phones of two Usiminas
spokespeople seeking comment were not immediately answered.
Calls made to the Buenos Aires offices of Ternium were not
returned after working hours.
The news comes as speculation eased in recent weeks that
Usiminas was up for sale to smaller rival CSN (CSNA3.SA). The
company's controlling bloc, which is comprised Nippon Steel
Corp, Camargo Correa, Votorantim and employee pension fund
Caixa de Empregados de Usiminas, denied plans to sell their
stock last time on Sept. 21.
An unsourced media report in September said CSN offered
Votorantim and Camargo Correa as much as $3 billion for their
combined voting stake in Usiminas. CSN has been increasing its
stake in Usiminas this year, to press for a board seat at the
steelmaker - which is grappling with high flat steel imports, a
strong currency and lack of self-sufficiency in raw materials.
Nippon Steel has been reported at odds with CSN over the
management of the Namisa iron ore mines. Last year, CSN was
trumped by Votorantim and Camargo Correa for control of
Portuguese cement maker Cimpor (CPR.LS).
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Richard
Chang)