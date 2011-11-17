* Ternium, Usiminas holders engaged in stake sale talks
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Alberto Alerigi Jr.
SAO PAULO, Nov 17 Ternium (TX.N), Latin
America's second-largest steelmaker, is in talks to buy a stake
in Brazilian rival Usiminas as industry conditions for mills
deteriorate in Latin America's biggest economy.
Ternium said in a statement on Thursday it is discussing
with members of Usiminas' controlling bloc the potential
acquisition of a minority stake in the Brazilian company. No
agreement has been reached between the parties, the statement
noted.
Luxembourg-based Ternium "has not yet made any final
decision on this potential transaction, the statement added.
U.S.-traded shares of Ternium sank 15.8 percent to $21.21, the
steepest decline in the stock since at least August 2009, on
fears the deal may fail to bring real benefits to the company.
Ternium is down 50 percent this year.
Brazilian magazine Exame reported on Wednesday that Ternium
offered to pay 40 reais a share for the combined stake that
Brazilian conglomerates Camargo Correa and Grupo Votorantim
have in Usiminas. That equals a 72 percent premium over the
closing price of Usiminas' common shares (USIM3.SA) on
Wednesday. [ID:nN1E7AF1PH]
The stock shed 0.6 percent to 23.13 reais in late afternoon
trading Thursday, after gaining 2.2 percent gain the prior
session. Usiminas' common shares have gained 7 percent this
year, compared with a 36 percent drop in the company's
preferred stock (USIM5.SA).
The Ternium offer comes as speculation eased in recent
weeks that Usiminas was up for sale to smaller rival CSN
(CSNA3.SA). The company's controlling bloc, which is comprised
of Nippon Steel Corp (5401.T), Camargo Correa, Votorantim and
employee pension fund Caixa de Empregados de Usiminas, denied
plans to sell their stock last time on Sept. 21.
Spokespeople at Camargo, Votorantim and Usiminas did not
have an immediate comment on the Ternium offer. Caixa de
Empregados, based in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, declined to
comment.
Some analysts said the price tag for a minority stake in
Usiminas would be too expensive for an asset that is struggling
with rising raw materials costs, poor access to energy sources,
rampant competition from imports and weak pricing power in the
domestic market.
LIMITED SYNERGIES
Indeed, the potential synergies that Ternium could extract
from a deal with Usiminas that could lead to a tie-up or
potential ventures are very limited, said Leonardo Correa, a
senior mining and steel analyst with Barclays Capital in Sao
Paulo.
"Simply put, we believe the transaction" under the terms
unveiled by the Exame story, "offers limited strategic upside
for both companies," Correa said in a note to clients.
According to the Exame article, both Camargo and Votorantim
are willing to exit their investment in Usiminas at such price.
Exame also reported that Nippon Steel, Usiminas' largest
shareholder with an about 28 percent voting stake, is unlikely
to exercise its right of first refusal.
"While we believe Usiminas might benefit from some of
Ternium's management practices, the reality is that we do not
see any meaningful benefits for the latter in buying a
split-controlling stake" in Usiminas, Carlos de Alba, an
analyst with Morgan Stanley & Co. in New York, said.
An unsourced media report in September said CSN offered
Votorantim and Camargo Correa as much as $3 billion for their
combined voting stake in Usiminas. CSN has been adding up to
its stake in Usiminas this year, to press for a board seat at
the steelmaker.
Nippon Steel has been reported at odds with CSN over the
management of the Namisa iron ore mines. Last year, CSN was
trumped by Votorantim and Camargo Correa for control of
Portuguese cement maker Cimpor (CPR.LS).
