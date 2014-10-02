SAO PAULO Oct 2 Steelmaking group Ternium SA
agreed on Thursday to pay 616.7 million reais ($247
million) to pension fund Previ for a stake in Usiminas, as a
battle for control of the beleaguered Brazilian mill heats up.
Under terms of the agreement, which were unveiled in a
statement, Ternium will acquire 51.4 million common shares from
Previ, the pension fund owned by workers of state-run Banco do
Brasil SA. Ternium paid 12 reais per common share of Usiminas
, representing an 82 percent premium to the stock's
close on Wednesday.
Last week, a rift between Japan's Nippon Steel & Sumitomo
Metal Corp and Ternium, Usiminas' biggest shareholders,
ended on the dismissal of Julián Eguren as chief executive of
Usiminas.
Ternium's purchase of the Previ shares will not trigger a
tender offer for more Usiminas shares to other shareholders, the
statement added. Usiminas is formally known as Usinas
Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA, and is Brazil's largest flat
steel producer.
($1 = 2.4952 Brazilian reais)
