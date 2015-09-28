MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 26
DUBAI, March 26 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
OSAKA, Sept 28 U.S. cable company Comcast Corp said on Monday it has agreed to buy a 51 percent stake in Osaka-based theme park operator USJ Co for $1.5 billion.
Comcast said in a statement Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Seoul-based private equity firm MBK Partners and others will retain a 49 percent stake in USJ, the operator of Universal Studios Japan.
The deal gives USJ an enterprise value of $6.2 billion, Comcast said.
Comcast owns Universal Studios and as well as Universal Theme Parks through its NBCUniversal unit.
(Reporting by Emi Emoto and Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim and Edwina Gibbs)
DUBAI, March 26 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAO PAULO, March 24 The two biggest bondholder groups in Brazilian telephone operator Oi SA said on Friday they "strongly oppose" the terms of a new debt restructuring plan the company intends to present in bankruptcy court.