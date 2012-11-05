UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 5 - USJ-Acucar e Alcool on Friday sold $275 million of notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Credit Suisse, HSBC and Itau were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: USJ AMT $275 MLN COUPON 9.875 PCT MATURITY 11/09/2019 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 98.768 FIRST PAY 05/09/2013 MOODY'S N/A YIELD 10.125 PCT SETTLEMENT 11/09/2012 S&P BB-MINUS SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH BB-MINUS NON-CALLABLE N/A
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources