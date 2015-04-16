April 16 US LBM Holdings LLC, one of the
largest building materials distributors in the United States, is
exploring a sale that could value it at close to $1 billion,
including debt, people familiar with the matter said on
Thursday.
US LBM's private equity owner, BlackEagle Partners LLC, has
hired Harris Williams & Co to run an auction for the company,
the people said.
US LBM has annual earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of more than $100
million, the people added.
The sources asked not to be identified because the sale
process is confidential. US LBM, BlackEagle Partners and Harris
Williams declined to comment.
Dealmaking in the building materials sector has picked up as
companies seek to develop synergies and better position
themselves for the gradual recovery in the housing market.
Earlier this week, Builders FirstSource Inc, a U.S.
supplier of residential building products, said it would buy
private equity-owned peer ProBuild Holdings LLC for $1.63
billion in cash. The deal valued ProBuild at 9.6 times its
adjusted 2014 EBITDA.
Based in Green Bay, Wisconsin, US LBM provides lumber, roof
and floor trusses, siding, and other building materials to
custom homebuilders and professional remodelers, as well as
multifamily and commercial contractors, in 21 states.
The company was created by BlackEagle Partners in 2009 as a
platform with which to acquire building material
distributors. It currently owns 18 such companies.
(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Bernard
Orr)