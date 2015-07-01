July 1 Buyout firm Kelso & Co is in advanced
discussions to acquire US LBM Holdings LLC, in a deal that could
value the U.S. building materials distributor at around $1
billion, including debt, according to people familiar with the
matter.
Kelso has so far outbid other private equity firms in the
auction for US LBM, the people said this week. US LBM's owner,
private equity firm BlackEagle Partners LLC, may yet decide to
sell the company to another bidder or hold on to it if the
negotiations with Kelso are unsuccessful, the people cautioned.
The sources asked not to be identified because the sale
process is confidential. US LBM and BlackEagle Partners declined
to comment, while Kelso did not respond to a request for
comment.
Based in Green Bay, Wisconsin, US LBM provides lumber, roof
and floor trusses, siding, and other building materials to
custom homebuilders and professional remodelers, as well as
multifamily and commercial contractors, in 21 states.
The company was created by BlackEagle Partners in 2009 as a
platform with which to acquire building material distributors.
It currently owns more than 20 such companies.
Dealmaking in the building materials sector has picked up as
companies seek to develop synergies and better position
themselves for the gradual recovery in the housing market.
In March, private equity firm Lone Star Funds acquired the
North American and British building products business of
Germany's HeidelbergCement AG for $1.4 billion.
In April, Builders FirstSource Inc agreed to
acquire U.S. building materials supplier ProBuild Holdings LLC
for $1.63 billion.
(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)