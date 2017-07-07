By Lynn Adler
| NEW YORK, July 7
NEW YORK, July 7 US syndicated loan issuance of
US$1.22trn in the first six months set a new half yearly record
as lower-rated companies repriced higher-cost debt, boosting
bank fees to an all-time half year high.
Nearly three-quarters of all syndicated loans in the first
six months were used to refinance existing debt, driving total
fees to a record, even though refinancing is less lucrative than
new loans backing mergers and acquisitions (M&A) .
“There were simply a lot of low-fee repricing and
refinancing deals. These transactions boost the volume numbers,
but don’t have the same impact on arrangement fees as new-money,
acquisition finance loans,” said Jeff Nassof, a director at
Freeman Consulting Services.
Issuance by ‘junk’ rated companies refinancing or repricing
to cut borrowing costs and lock in cheap debt before interest
rates rise pushed US leveraged lending to a first-half record of
about US$732bn, Thomson Reuters LPC data shows.
Bank fees of around US$6.3bn from underwriting leveraged
loans in the first half set a new half year record and were 65%
higher than the same time last year, according to Freeman
Consulting, which has been tracking this income since 2000.
The jump in fees for leveraged loans offset falling fees on
the US$854m of investment-grade loans arranged during the first
half, which is the lowest half year issuance since the second
half of 2013.
The volume of loans backing mergers by higher-rated
companies slid 3.5% from the same period last year as the market
awaits details of new highly anticipated US tax and trade
policies.
“On both the leveraged and investment-grade side, M&A has
been fairly weak compared to 2015 and 2016, when there were more
large-scale deals that relied on the capital markets for debt
financing,” said Nassof.
“For leveraged deals, private equity acquirers have been
priced out of the market,” he said. “On the investment-grade
side, major corporate acquirers are still on the sidelines as
they digest the transformational deals they made last year, and
wait for clarity on tax reform.”
In the second quarter, only one acquisition loan supporting
an investment grade merger topped US$5bn – the US$15.7bn bridge
loan for US medical supplier Becton Dickinson’s purchase of
medical technology company C R Bard, Nassof noted.
This is the lowest number since the start of 2014 as there
are usually an average of 3.5 deals of at least this size per
quarter, he said.
HOME OF THE BRAVE
The dip in M&A dealmaking is due to the absence of detail on
new tax and trade policies, rather than a lack of lender or
investor appetite, said executives, strategists and bankers, as
debt market conditions remain positive.
The timing of legislative changes pledged by the Trump
administration was pushed back after efforts to repeal and
replace the Affordable Care Act, commonly known as Obamacare,
failed earlier this year.
“Clearly it’s not a lack of capital, that’s not the
constraint,” said Ravi Saligram, chief executive officer of
Ritchie Bros., a global auctioneer of industrial equipment.
The companies that are venturing into large takeovers are
those expecting less regulatory pushback, or are eager to grow
by acquisition when organic growth is stunted, bankers and
strategists said.
Antitrust rulings have also curbed M&A business after
scuttling two major tie-ups in the insurance industry earlier
this year.
The pace of corporate mergers is widely expected to pick up
once there is more evidence that planned tax and trade changes
are gaining traction.
The possibility that guidelines curbing leveraged lending
could be rolled back could also mean more new issuance, and fee
income for banks going forward.
In the meantime, the heavy wave of refinancing is helping to
boost banks’ profits while new-money lending remains light.
Fees on business including M&A advisory, equity and bond
underwriting as well as syndicated loan arrangement jumped 20%
in the first half from the same period last year to almost
US$24bn, according to Freeman Consulting.
This was the highest overall investment banking fee pool
since the first half of 2015.
(Reporting by Lynn Adler; Editing By Tessa Walsh)