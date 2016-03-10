By Lynn Adler
| NEW YORK, March 10
NEW YORK, March 10 The rebound in oil, stocks
and high-yield bond prices is expected to elude the US leveraged
loan market, where a modest recent bounce will be capped by
recession concerns and sinking demand.
Lingering worries about the US economy backsliding have
boosted prospects that interest rates will stay low for longer,
curbing investor appetite for floating-rate loans.
Volatile markets and impending regulatory constraints are
slashing investment from Collateralized Loan Obligation (CLO)
funds, the biggest buyers of leveraged loans, at the same time
that retail buyers are scarce.
Wall Street banks have been cutting 2016 CLO issuance
estimates by as much as 40% from forecasts just a few months
ago. Retail investors, meantime, have pulled money from loan
funds each week for more than seven straight months.
"Despite recent market firmness, large deals still face
resistance given the risk-off environment and weak technicals:
fund outflows, buyers on strike and the slowing CLO machine,"
said Sean Coleman, chief credit officer of Franklin Square.
"We expect a muddle through economy rather than a recession
this year," he said. "Nonetheless, you could argue the high
yield markets are pricing in a recession."
After the Federal Reserve's interest rate view late last
year suggested four hikes in 2016, most Wall Street banks now
see just two, a March 4 Reuters poll found.
A chunk of this year's supply is left over from last year,
when volatility slammed the door for some borrowers. There still
is a clear dividing line, with higher-quality loans finding
robust demand while lenders can demand sweeter terms on
lower-grade deals.
In the secondary market, the average bid in the SMi100, the
100 most liquid loans, has risen about 75bp from late February
to around 96 cents on the dollar. However, the average held near
par last spring.
ANEMIA PREVAILS
"Secondary loan prices are up a bit in sympathy with
high-yield bonds, and there's precious little in the market in
terms of benchmark deals," said a senior banker. "But on the
demand side, CLO issuance is going to remain fairly anemic and
nobody really expects retail inflows to start any time soon."
Wall Street forecasts now span from US$35bn to US$60bn of
CLO volume this year, sharply below US$98.5bn last year.
Retail investors have yanked US$5.4bn from loan and exchange
traded funds so far this year, after withdrawing US$21.6bn last
year, according to Lipper.
Reduced demand will contribute to widening yield margins on
institutional leveraged loans quite a bit more than the 25bp
seen in the first two months of this year, according to Bank of
America Merrill Lynch.
"In an environment where investors have started to price in
a US recession, CLO issuance expectations are materially lower
due to increased volatility, and retail funds continue to
experience steady outflows, we think loan spreads could widen by
another 75bp-100bp this year," BAML analysts wrote in a report.
Lending a floor to the loan sector, however, is its relative
insulation to oil, gas and other commodities. High-yield bonds
have roughly triple the exposure, and as a result higher
volatility and defaults.
"We expect ongoing volatility for the balance of this year,
and probably continuing in 2017, based on fund flows, increases
in default rates and ongoing global events whether from China or
elsewhere," said Gretchen Bergstresser, head of US performing
credit at CVC Credit Partners.
"Loans will see ups and downs, but not to the same order of
magnitude at all as the high-yield bond market," she said.
(Editing By Chris Mangham and Michelle Sierra)