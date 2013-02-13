NEW YORK Feb 13 Proposals to reprice three US
leveraged loans have been withdrawn this week after investors
objected to overly-aggressive terms as they try to protect
returns amid a $100 billion wave of loan repricing and
refinancing.
Investors have been pouring cash into the red-hot US
leveraged loan market this year, which has allowed opportunistic
companies to reprice and refinance more than $100 billion of
leveraged loans since January, according to LPC data.
Three deals for DuPont Performance Coatings, vitamin
manufacturer NBTY Inc and industrial sand producer Fairmont
Minerals, were a step too far for investors, which have seen
average yields fall to 4.95 percent from 6.03 percent at the
start of the year.
DuPont pulled a planned $2.3 billion refinancing on Monday
after investors balked at a proposal to cut the spread on a loan
wich was only signed in January by 75 basis points (b.p.) which
backed private equity firm Carlyle's buyout of the company from
DuPont.
The high-profile about-turn was followed by NBTY Inc's
withdrawal of a planned refinancing of a $1.5 billion,
covenant-lite term loan on Monday which was designed to cut
50-75 b.p. from the spread on its existing $1.75 billion term
loan.
Industrial sand producer Fairmount Minerals also withdrew a
similar term loan repricing on Tuesday, citing market
conditions.
The deals are the first repricing loans to be withdrawn this
year, which has seen companies returning to the market in quick
succession to cut the interest rates on their loans and cut
borrowing costs.
"Maybe the repricings will slow down a bit," said one loan
investor. "At least I can hope,"
Other evidence of refinancing fatigue has emerged.
Aggressively-priced loans including ADS Waste Holding's repriced
$1.8 billion term loan and Berry Plastics Corp's
recently-completed $1.4 billion loan have traded around or below
offer prices after cutting pricing.
Secondary loan trading prices on US leveraged loans have
dropped 22bp to 98.8 in the last two weeks, according to LPC
data, as the number of issuers tapping the market to cut the
spreads on their loans weighed on the market.
While DuPont's pulled deal is likely to discourage
aggressive opportunistic repricings, it is unlikely to effect
more reasonable requests to reprice or appetite for new buyout
loans as demand continues to outstrip supply.
Luxembourg-based logistics firm Dematic S.A., cosmetics
manufacturer Revlon Consumer Products and casino-owner MGM
Resorts announced new loan repricings on the same day that
DuPont and NBTY's loans were pulled.
Internet provider Web.com and Netherlands-based media
measuring company Nielsen Co BV announced repricings the
following day.
Demand for leveraged loans remains strong due to a lack of
investment opportunities elsewhere. Most deals have sailed
through the market, including a $2.76 billion term loan backing
Virgin Media's acquisition by Liberty Global
Last week saw a record $1.2 billion flow into US leveraged
loan mutual funds, according to Lipper FMI. More than $10.5
billion of Collateralised Loan Obligation (CLO) funds, which are
the major buyers of leveraged loans, have been issued in the US
so far this year.
While repricing requests continue to pose dilemmas for
lenders, investors' objections to the three repricings shows
that they are willing to defend returns.
"It's healthy for the market. It shows that managers can
push back here and there," the loan investor said.
