(Adds background throughout, U.S. Mint data) NEW YORK, Aug 31 U.S. Mint sales of American Eagle gold coins fell 40 percent in August from July's highest level in more than two years as concern about a slowing Chinese economy lifted bullion prices above a 5-1/2-year low, government data showed on Monday. American Eagle gold coin sales fell to 101,500 ounces, but that was still four times the sales in August 2014. Sales of American Eagle silver coins also fell in August, after prices dropped to a six-year low that fueled demand in July, forcing the Mint to halt sales for nearly two weeks after running out of stock. Sales resumed at the end of July but have been under weekly allocations of roughly 1 million ounces as the Mint ramped up supplies. American Eagle silver coin sales in August fell 10.7 percent from July to 4.93 million ounces, but this was more than double the 2.1 million sold in August 2014, Mint data showed. In ounces Gold Silver Platinum 2015 2014 2015 2014 2015 January 81,000 91,500 5,530,000 4,775,000 n/a February 18,500 31,000 3,022,000 3,750,000 n/a March 46,500 21,000 3,519,000 5,354,000 n/a April 29,500 38,500 2,851,500 3,569,000 n/a May 21,500 35,500 2,023,500 3,988,500 n/a June 76,000 48,500 4,840,000 2,692,000 n/a July 170,000 30,000 5,529,000 1,975,000 n/a August 101,500 25,000 4,935,000 2,087,500 n/a YTD Total 544,500 321,000 32,250,000 28,191,000 n/a (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson; Editing by Tom Brown)