(Adds details about Q3 sales) NEW YORK, Sept 30 The U.S. Mint sold 14.26 million ounces of American Eagle silver coins in the third quarter, the highest on records going back to 1986, and gold sales rose more than threefold from the prior three months to just under 400,000 ounces, the biggest volumes in just over five years, according to the latest data. The burst of buying came as precious metals prices plunged to six-year lows in July, prompting collectors and retail investors to hunt out bargains. The U.S. Mint sold 125,500 ounces of gold coins in September, up 24 percent from the previous month, and 3.8 million ounces of silver, down from 4.1 million ounces. (in ounces) Gold Silver Platinum 2015 2014 2015 2014 2015 January 81,000 91,500 5,530,000 4,775,000 n/a February 18,500 31,000 3,022,000 3,750,000 n/a March 46,500 21,000 3,519,000 5,354,000 n/a April 29,500 38,500 2,851,500 3,569,000 n/a May 21,500 35,500 2,023,500 3,988,500 n/a June 76,000 48,500 4,840,000 2,692,000 n/a July 170,000 30,000 5,529,000 1,975,000 n/a August 101,500 25,000 4,935,000 2,087,500 n/a September 125,500 58,000 3,804,500 4,140,000 n/a YTD Total 670,000 379,000 36,054,500 32,331,000 n/a (Reporting by Josephine Mason; Editing by Chris Reese)