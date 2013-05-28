Britain's FTSE slips as WPP, miners weigh, but posts weekly gain
* Shawbrook spikes after private equity acquisition offer (Updates at close)
NEW YORK May 28 The U.S. Mint said on Tuesday it is resuming sales of its one-tenth ounce American Eagle gold bullion coins, a month after the precious metal's plunge to two-year lows triggered soaring demand.
The Mint is also lifting allocations, essentially purchase limits for its authorized coin dealers, on the "America the Beautiful" five-ounce silver coins, effective Tuesday.
(Reporting by Frank Tang; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
* Shawbrook spikes after private equity acquisition offer (Updates at close)
March 3 Investment manager Orbis Investment Management Ltd on Friday disclosed a stake of about 2.8 percent in U.S. specialty metals maker Arconic Inc, and said it intends to support hedge fund Elliott Management Corp in its proxy battle against the company.
BAGHDAD, March 3 Five children and two women are receiving treatment for exposure to chemical agents near the Iraqi city of Mosul, where Islamic State is fighting U.S.-backed Iraqi forces, the International Committee of the Red Cross said on Friday.