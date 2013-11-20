Nov 20 :
* Danaher Corp : Bernstein raises price target to $83
from $80; rating
outperform
* Emerson Electric Co : Bernstein raises price target
to $71 from $68;
rating market perform
* Eaton Corporation Plc : Bernstein raises price target
to $82 from
$76; rating outperform
* Rockwell Automation Inc : Bernstein raises price
target to $120 from
$113; rating market perform
* GE : Bernstein raises price target to $27 from $26;
rating market
perform
* Honeywell International Inc : Bernstein raises price
target to $103
from $97; rating outperform
* Pentair Ltd : Bernstein raises price target to $82
from $78; rating
outperform
* Ingersoll-Rand Plc : Bernstein raises price target to
$77 from $74;
rating outperform
* 3M Co : Bernstein raises price target to $136 from
$127; rating
market perform
