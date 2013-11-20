Nov 20 : * Danaher Corp : Bernstein raises price target to $83 from $80; rating

outperform * Emerson Electric Co : Bernstein raises price target to $71 from $68;

rating market perform * Eaton Corporation Plc : Bernstein raises price target to $82 from

$76; rating outperform * Rockwell Automation Inc : Bernstein raises price target to $120 from

$113; rating market perform * GE : Bernstein raises price target to $27 from $26; rating market

perform * Honeywell International Inc : Bernstein raises price target to $103

from $97; rating outperform * Pentair Ltd : Bernstein raises price target to $82 from $78; rating

outperform * Ingersoll-Rand Plc : Bernstein raises price target to $77 from $74;

rating outperform * 3M Co : Bernstein raises price target to $136 from $127; rating

market perform For a summary of rating actions and price target changes on European companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click Thomson ONE users, type in RT/RCH/EUROPE