April 16 Oil and gas companies like Denbury
Resources Inc and Oasis Petroleum Inc said a
mild winter in the Dakotas helped them produce more liquids in
the first quarter, as they continued to shift away from dry gas.
Oil producers and explorers are increasingly directing their
spending towards liquids-rich fields including the Bakken in
North Dakota and the Eagle Ford in Texas as low natural gas
prices force companies to cut output.
"(We) are increasingly optimistic about our 2012 production
outlook," Denbury Chief Executive Phil Rykhoek said.
The Texas-based company, which saw lower prices in the first
quarter, said it continues to see production growth from the
Bakken field.
Oasis Petroleum, whose production more than doubled in the
first quarter, said weather in the Williston Basin was much
milder than last year, leading to higher drilling.
Smaller rival Magnum Hunter's output tripled during
the period. The company, like its peers QEP Energy and
Goodrich Petroleum, is allocating a larger portion of
its budget towards oil and liquids drilling.
Natural gas, which was trading around $11.00 per
million British thermal units (mmBtu) in mid-2008, is now
languishing at about $2.00, as production from shale fields
flood the market.
Denbury's first-quarter production is estimated at 71,532
barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), up 12 percent from
last year.
Oasis Petroleum completed and brought 26 gross wells to
production during the quarter, up from eight wells last year.
Magnum Hunter's sequential proved reserves rose 13 percent
during the quarter.
Denbury and Oasis Petroleum shares rose about 5 percent,
while Magnum Hunter shares were up more than 3 percent on Monday
on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Vaishnavi Bala in
Bangalore)