* Demand for strip mall space drops in third quarter
* Strip mall vacancy remains high at 10.8 pct
* Strip mall rent barely budges
* Regional mall recovery on track
* Top-quality malls drive rebound
By Ilaina Jonas
NEW YORK, Oct 4 The nascent recovery at U.S.
strip malls stalled in the third quarter as retail sales
struggled. But large regional malls continued to rebound, driven
by top-quality malls with high-end department and specialty
stores, real estate research firm Reis Inc said Thursday.
The retail real estate sector has been among the hardest hit
in commercial property. At the mercy of consumer spending, the
sector has reflected the diverse pressures and changes since the
housing crisis began in 2007.
Strip malls and regional malls are both subsectors of retail
real estate. Strip malls, which are usually anchored by grocery
stores or drugstores, have faced more headwinds because they
proliferated during the housing boom. Meanwhile, the recovery of
regional malls - which are usually anchored by department
stores, have food courts and specialty stores - appears to have
continued. But it has been uneven, with upscale malls leading
the charge and lower-quality malls trailing.
Stripping out gasoline and auto sales, consumer spending
barely increased in August. That translated into
lower demand for space at strip malls, where the recovery has
been shallow.
"There's not a lot of momentum here. We still have a weak
economy, weak labor markets," said Ryan Severino, Reis senior
economist. "There's no income growth."
During the third quarter, a net 1.458 million square feet
were leased at strip malls, down from 2.176 million square feet
in the second quarter, according to preliminary by Reis.
With demand so low, there was little impetus for developers
to build new centers. During the quarter only 569,000 square
feet of new space were opened, the equivalent of one or two
medium-sized properties. It was the second-lowest amount since
Reis began tracking quarterly data in 1999.
Vacancy in the third quarter was flat with the second at
10.8 percent, slightly below the all-time high of 11.1 percent
set in 1990 and far from the cyclical low of 6.7 percent set in
the second quarter of 2005.
Asking and effective rents both grew by a minuscule 0.1
percent, a slowdown from 0.2 percent in the second quarter. The
average asking rent was $19.05 per square foot in the third
quarter. Effective rent, which factors in months of free rent
and other perks landlords offer to lure tenants, was $16.57 per
square foot.
On the other hand, the recovery in the large regional mall
sector did not stumble during the third quarter. Vacancy fell to
8.7 percent from 8.9 percent in the second quarter. The vacancy
rate has been as low as 5.5 percent in the third quarter 2007
but reached 9.4 percent a year ago.
The average asking rent grew by 0.3 percent, the same as
the second quarter, to $39.24 per square foot. Reis does not
track effective rent at regional malls.
Still, Class A malls, which typically boast luxury
retailers and cater to affluent consumers, accounted for the
majority of the improvement, Reis said. Landlords of Class A
malls, such as Taubman Centers Inc, Simon Property Group
Inc and General Growth Properties Inc, can
choose from a line of retailers waiting to move to the stronger
malls when a space opens.
But the rest of the country's malls, which sport more
mainstream retailers and cater to more typical consumers, are
grappling with vacant storefronts, ongoing store closures, and
competition from online shopping.
"The better-quality malls are overall pulling the sector
up," Severino said. "The inferior malls are not doing nearly as
well."