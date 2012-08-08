US STOCKS-S&P 500 tops $20 trillion as Wall St eyes Trump tax cuts
* Indexes up: Dow 0.78 pct, S&P 0.59 pct, Nasdaq 0.60 pct (Updates to afternoon)
NEW YORK Aug 8 The top 30 floors of the Woolworth Building, which was the world's tallest building until 1929, will be transformed into 40 luxury condominiums by a New York development group.
An investment group led by Alchemy Properties Inc paid $68 million to the building's owners, the Witkoff Group and Camby's International, for the space in the historic downtown Manhattan Gothic-style tower. Witkoff Group and Camby's International will continue to own the lower 28 floors.
The luxury condos are expected to be completed by 2015, Alchemy said in a statement.
Frank Winfield Woolworth, head of the five-and-dime empire, commissioned the building in 1910 as the company's headquarters. It opened in 1913.
Alchemy plans to build a separate lobby on Park Place and to use a sub-basement swimming pool, once reserved for Woolworth's personal use, as part of a health club. (Reporting By Ilaina Jonas)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.78 pct, S&P 0.59 pct, Nasdaq 0.60 pct (Updates to afternoon)
NEW YORK, Feb 13 A gauge of global equity markets advanced on Monday and bond yields rose, buoyed by a reemergence of assets likely to benefit from reflationary policies that are expected to be implemented by U.S. President Donald Trump.
Feb 13 The California Public Employees' Retirement System announced on Monday that it had a lower return of about $900 million since September, when the fund reduced risk from the portfolio by selling some equities.