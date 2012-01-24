* Synovus Q4 EPS $0.01 vs est $0.00
* KeyCorp Q4 EPS from cont ops $0.21 vs est $0.20
* Regions profit excl one-time charge beats mkt
* Regions records goodwill impairment charge of $731 mln
Jan 24 Smaller U.S. regional banks
followed their larger counterparts in posting results above Wall
Street estimates, helped by improving credit quality as they set
aside less money to cover loans that have soured.
The results highlight how smaller, regional U.S. banks are
moving closer to conquering the real estate-related credit
problems that have dogged them since the housing crisis began in
2007.
Regional banks relied more heavily on home construction and
mortgages before the crisis compared with their larger
competitors, which had other businesses like investment banking
and wealth management to boost profits.
However, they failed to show an increase in their loan books
like their larger peers. Larger U.S. regional banks like
SunTrust Banks, PNC Financial and US Bancorp
have been showing growth in business and consumer loans.
Georgia-based Synovus Financial Corp posted its
second quarterly profit after three straight years of losses.
The bank, which is saddled with almost $1 billion in
government bailout money, did not provide a specific period for
the repayment, but said it was not a "near-term event" in a post
earnings conference call.
Midwestern bank KeyCorp posted a quarterly profit
that beat Wall Street estimates as credit quality in its markets
continued to improve and it released money set aside to cover
bad loans.
KeyCorp's earnings took a hit as it booked a $24 million
charge resulting from Visa's announcement of a planned
litigation escrow deposit, but managed to release $22 million
from funds set aside to cover loan losses.
REGIONS POSTS LOSS
Regions Financial Corp was an exception with a
quarterly loss from continuing operations, as it took a one-time
charge from the sale of its brokerage unit.
However, excluding the impairment charge, the bank reported
earnings of 9 cents per share, beating consensus of 6 cents.
Earlier this month, Regions sold its Morgan Keegan unit to
Raymond James Financial Inc for $930 million in stock,
concluding a drawn-out auction for the asset.
The sale is expected to add to the bank's Tier-1 common
capital base at a time when large U.S. banks are undergoing
stress tests by the Federal Reserve.
Synovus shares were up 4 percent at $1.70, while KeyCorp
shares were up 1 percent at $8.20 in late morning trade on
Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. Shares of Regions
Financial were up 3.5 percent at $5.09.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal and Aman Shah in Bangalore; Editing
by Gopakumar Warrier)