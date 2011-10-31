MOSCOW, Oct 31 The following are figures for Russian refinery runs and gasoline, gasoil and fuel oil output in September 2011, provided by Russia's Energy Ministry.

Figures in tonnes. Percentage changes versus August 2011 and September 2010:

THROUGHPUT GASOLINE GASOIL FUEL OIL TOTAL 19,996,500 3,008,200 5,461,400 5,319,700 Percentage change (based on daily volumes) M/M -7.1 -7.4 -9.0 -8.5 Y/Y -4.7 -2.7 -6.7 -5.9 Percentage change (based on absolute figures) M/M -10.1 -10.4 -11.9 -11.5 Y/Y -4.7 -2.7 -6.7 -5.9 Rosneft, 3801,600 445,700 1196,900 1315,400 of which Komsomolsk 556,000 25,800 178,200 217,600 Tuapse 375,500 0.0 116,400 173,600 Syzran 334,800 52,300 102,700 103,400 Novokuibyshevsk 674,300 82,600 191,300 225,500 Kuibyshev 610,000 96,200 224,700 222,000 Achinsk 655,900 98,700 221,000 218,100 Angarsk 595,100 90,100 162,600 150,800 Novokuibyshevsk* 0.0 0.0 0.0 4,400 KrasnodarEkoNeft 178,200 0.0 57,200 85,300 Moscow Refinery 966,000 218,500 257,000 219,700 Salavat Refinery 430,800 53,700 101,700 91,100 Nizhnekamsk TAIF 233,400 15,100 44,300 58,800 Bashneftekhim, 1759,100 354,900 598,700 237,000 of which Novoufimsk 568,600 163,500 192,700 71,400 Ufaneftekhim 654,300 106,200 248,500 39,200 Ufimsk 536,200 85,200 157,500 126,400 LUKOIL, 3474,600 582,500 902,900 771,100 of which Volgograd 945,300 142,500 254,700 138,900 Perm 728,900 106,900 199,300 44,800 Ukhta 370,400 41,200 98,800 113,800 Norsi 1430,000 291,900 350,100 473,600 Surgut, Kirishi 1696,800 174,700 391,300 599,500 Gazprom Neft, Omsk 1811,000 374,800 558,500 233,900 Russneft, Orsk 500,200 76,400 142,400 166,300 Alliance, Khabarovsk 315,000 23,900 11,900 83,400 Slavneft, Yaroslavl 1260,500 173,900 346,300 378,100 TNK-BP, 1665,500 307,200 434,200 521,200 of which Ryazan 1101,700 224,000 271,400 370,300 Saratov 563,800 83,200 162,800 150,900 Afipsky 345,800 0.0 121,300 157,800 Novoshakhtinsk 177,000 0.0 0.0 101,700 Gazprom 463,800 192,100 130,500 29,500

NOTES

* - Oils and Additives Plant.

- The total figure for gasoline output excludes production of straight-run gasoline and asoline for the chemical industry.

- Jet kerosene production totalled 843,100 tonnes in September, down 6.8 percent on a daily basis from August. It also fell 7.7 percent from September 2010.

- The Energy Ministry often revises data for previous months. (Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin, Editing by Anthony Barker)