* Storage facility to have 15,000-ton capacity
* Facility to be operational in early 2013
June 18 U.S. Silica Holdings Inc said
it will partner with Berkshire Hathaway Inc-owned BNSF
Railway Co to build a silica sand storage facility in Texas to
cater to the rapidly growing oil and gas activity in the Eagle
Ford shale formation.
Silica sand is used to make proppant, which is utilized in
an exploration method called hydraulic fracturing, or fracking.
This technique is widely used in unconventional oil fields.
The 15,000-ton frac sand storage facility in San Antonio
will be operational in early 2013, U.S. Silica, the No. 2 U.S.
commercial silica maker, said in a statement.
U.S. Silica expects to make three to four shipments of about
10,000 tons of frac sand per month on 100-car unit BNSF trains
from its Ottawa, Illinois sand mine.
BNSF, owned by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway,
provides freight transportation over a network of about 32,000
route miles across two-thirds of western United States.
U.S. Silica shares, which have fallen about 24 percent since
the company's market debut on Feb. 1, were up 1 percent at
$12.32 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange. They touched
$12.50 earlier.
(Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)