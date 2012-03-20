* Q4 rev rises 41 pct to $83.6 mln
* Q4 EPS $0.19 vs $0.07 a year ago
* Sees Q1 rev at $92-$97 mln
March 20 U.S. Silica Holdings Inc,
which went public last month, posted a higher fourth-quarter
profit boosted by increased demand from the oil and gas industry
and forecast sequentially higher revenue for the current
quarter.
The No. 2 U.S. commercial silica maker's largest end market
is for proppants used by the oil and gas industry in an
exploration method called hydraulic fracturing.
A boom in oil and gas drilling has led to shortages in
fracking materials such as proppants, driving up demand for the
material. The shortages were felt in the Rockies, Bakken, South
Texas and Permian regions in the fourth quarter.
Fourth-quarter net income rose to $10.0 million, or 19 cents
per share, compared with $3.8 million, or 7 per cents share, a
year ago.
Revenue rose 41 percent to $83.6 million.
The company expects first-quarter revenue to come in between
$92 million to $97 million.
U.S. Silica said it sees full-year revenue at $395 million
to $420 million, higher than its 2011 revenue of $295.6 million.
The company's shares, which have risen about 24 percent
since its market debut on Feb. 1, closed at $19.81 on Monday on
the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by
Sreejiraj Eluvangal)