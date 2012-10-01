BRIEF-U.S. Oil Sands Inc announces agreement with service providers
* U.S. Oil Sands Inc announces agreement with service providers and PR spring project update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 1 Commercial silica maker U.S. Silica Holdings Inc named Donald Merril as chief financial officer, replacing William White who will retire on Dec. 31.
Merril, who joins Frederick, Maryland-based U.S. Silica as the vice-president of finance effective immediately, served Myers Industries Inc as its CFO from January 2006 to August 2012.
Brian Slobodow, chief administrative officer of U.S. Silica, will also resign, effective Oct. 7, to become an operating executive of Golden Gate Capital or one of its affiliates, U.S. Silica said.
The company's shares, which have lost about 39 percent of their value in the past six months, were slightly down at $13.52 in early trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday.
* U.S. Oil Sands Inc announces agreement with service providers and PR spring project update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 17 Citigroup Inc's board of directors cut Chief Executive Officer Michael Corbat's compensation by 6 percent last year after the bank missed financial targets and one-third of its voting shareholders disapproved of his prior pay package.
* John goetz, Paul Casey, Lowy Gunnewiek and Samrat Karnik has resigned from board of directors of company effective immediately