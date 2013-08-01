Aug 1 United States Steel Corp is mulling
its next steps after losing a key contract vote at the Lake Erie
works in Canada, where a three-month lockout has halted raw
steel production.
The steelmaker had asked provincial labor authorities to
supervise a vote on its contract proposal, something it can only
do once during a lockout.
The company had been clear that if employees rejected the
proposal, they would "face the likelihood of a prolonged lockout
and an uncertain future," said U.S. Steel spokesman Trevor
Harris in an emailed statement on Thursday.
"In the coming days, we will take the opportunity to reflect
on all of the options available to us as a company," he said.
The lockout affects about 1,000 workers at the Nanticoke,
Ontario, facility, which accounted for about 10 percent of U.S.
Steel's raw steel output in 2012.