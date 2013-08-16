BRIEF-AIG names Martha Gallo as chief information officer
* AIG plans to appoint a new chief auditor in near term
Aug 16 United States Steel Corp has named President Mario Longhi to succeed John Surma as chief executive, effective Sept. 1.
Longhi, who is also the steelmaker's chief operating officer, was given the title of president in June, and put in charge of a major cost-cutting initiative, prompting speculation that he was in line for the top job.
* On March 1, entered Retention Agreement with Donald Fishback, CFO order to incentivize him to remain employed with co in such capacity
* CSX Corp has agreed to appoint Hunter Harrison as its next chief executive- WSJ, citing sources