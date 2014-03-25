WASHINGTON, March 25 United States Steel Corp
could replace another of its older blast furnaces with an
electric arc furnace, Chief Executive Mario Longhi told Reuters
on Tuesday.
U.S. Steel said in January that it was applying for permits
to build an electric arc furnace to replace the blast furnace at
its Fairfield, Alabama facility.
"We are moving ahead with the first one," said Longhi. "And
there is a lot of analysis going on, given the fact that we have
plenty of blast furnaces, to see where, if, when the next one
could be replaced by another electric arc furnace."
(Reporting by Krista Hughes; Writing by Allison Martell)