April 24 U.S. Steel Corp posted an
adjusted first-quarter profit, partly because it shipped more
flat-rolled steel in the quarter.
The net loss was $219 million, or $1.52 per share, compared
with a net loss of $86 million, or 60 cents per share, in the
same quarter of 2011. But adjusted for items, including a $399
million loss on the sale of its Serbian operations, it posted a
profit of 67 cents per share.
Sales rose to $5.2 billion from $4.8 billion in the 2011
quarter, the Pittsburgh-based company said on Tuesday.
(Reporting By Steve James; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)