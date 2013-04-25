TORONTO, April 25 U.S. Steel Corp has
given workers at its Lake Erie works at Nanticoke, Ontario,
notice of a lockout to start on Sunday at 9 a.m. EDT (1300 GMT),
according to a letter posted on a union website.
In 2012, the plant, on the north shore of lake Erie,
produced about 10 percent of U.S. Steel's 23.6-million-ton
global raw steel output. Its annual capacity is 2.6 million
tons.
The steelmaker and United Steelworkers Local 8782 have been
in talks on a new contract for workers at the plant, which U.S.
Steel acquired in 2007 as part of its takeover of Canada's
Stelco. Local media have reported that the union local at the
plant has almost 1,000 members.
Workers voted on Tuesday to reject the company's contract
proposal, a separate notice on the union website said. It was
not immediately clear what the impact on production might be.
U.S. Steel could not immediately be reached for comment.