BRIEF-Recon Technology Q2 loss per share $0.10
* Recon Technology reports fiscal 2017 second quarter and first six months financial results
July 31 U.S. Steel Corp reported second-quarter net profit of $101 million, or 62 cents per share on Tuesday.
Revenue was $5.0 billion, the Pittsburgh-based steelmaker said.
* National Retail Properties Inc says core FFO guidance for 2017 is $2.42 to $2.48 per share
* Zosano pharma announces 3.8mg dose of m207, its novel transdermal therapeutic, meets both co-primary endpoints in the Zotrip pivotal efficacy trial in migraine