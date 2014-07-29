BRIEF-La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co announces proposed underwritten public offering of common stock
* La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company announces proposed underwritten public offering of common stock
July 29 United States Steel Corp reported a narrower second-quarter loss on Tuesday as steel prices improved, but the impact of bad weather, higher repairs and maintenance costs continued to weigh on earnings.
Net loss narrowed to $18 million, or 12 cents a share, in the three months to end-June from $78 milllion, or 54 cents, a year earlier. Net sales were flat at $4.4 billion. (Reporting by Allison Martell in Toronto and Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
* La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company announces proposed underwritten public offering of common stock
* T2 biosystems inc - files for resale of up to 6.06 million shares of co's common stock, par value $0.001 per share, by selling stockholder Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2mmhevq) Further company coverage:
* Blueprint Medicines announces enrollment of first patient in Phase 1 clinical trial for BLU-667 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: