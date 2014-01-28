BRIEF-Philip Morris announces EUR300 mln investment in smoke-free product manufacturing facility in Greece
* Philip Morris International announces EUR300 million investment in smoke-free product manufacturing facility in Greece
Jan 27 United States Steel Corp reported a wider fourth quarter loss as total steel shipments declined from last year.
The Pittsburgh-based steelmaker's net loss was $122 million, or 84 cents per share, compared to a loss of $50 million, or 35 cents per share, a year earlier.
Net sales fell to $4.27 billion from $4.49 billion last year.
Analysts on average had expected revenue of $4.36 billion, on a loss of 25 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
* Philip Morris International announces EUR300 million investment in smoke-free product manufacturing facility in Greece
* Shiloh Industries files to say selling stockholders may sell upto 500,000 shares of common stock for upto $6.8 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nANUkT) Further company coverage:
* On March 21 entered into an underwriting agreement with Leerink Partners Llc - SEC filing