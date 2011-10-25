* CEO says "evaluating all options" to improve
* Cites "slow recovery" in Balkans, low-price imports
Oct 25 U.S. Steel Corp (X.N) is looking at ways
to improve operations at its underperforming Serbian
operations, the company's chief executive said on Tuesday.
"Let me be clear that we are not satisfied with our poor
financial results in Serbia and we are evaluating all options
to improve our situation," John Surma told Wall Street analysts
on a conference call to discuss third-quarter results.
He noted the operating loss in U.S. Steel's European
business -- which includes steel-making plants in Serbia and
Slovakia -- increased to $50 million in the third quarter from
an $18 million loss in the second.
"A slow recovery in the Balkan region in particular and
pressure from lower priced imports has resulted in reduced spot
market prices and weak demand," Surma said.
He said U.S. Steel's European raw steel capability
utilization rate for the third quarter fell to 71 percent --
the lowest since the second quarter of 2009.
A blast furnace in Serbia that was idled during the second
quarter in response to weak demand remained idled throughout
the third quarter, he said.
He did not specify what options the company was evaluating
for Serbia.
Asked about possibly shutting Serbia operations, Surma said
he would not get into hypothetical situations over "any kind of
a facility rationalization" in which "there's naturally some
kind of employment component."
Asked to explain the poor performance of U.S. Steel's
European business, Surma said: "Metals margins are very very
negative particularly further in the south, in Serbia.
"The economics are very difficult right now. The growth
rates in southern Europe are flat or negative and credit is
virtually unattainable and we have material on hold for long
periods of time, and it's hard to get paid."
He said raw material costs remain relatively high because
the company is buying in a competitive market and it was
located further from the industrial heart of Europe.
In recent years, he said, the company "made a lot of money
because it was a decent market, but the overall market size has
not really recovered from what was an extreme recession there
in 2008 and 2009."
In contrast, U.S. Steel operations in Slovakia were better
since it was closer to manufacturing-based markets in Poland,
Germany, Austria and further north and west.
Earlier, U.S. Steel reported third-quarter results that
beat Wall Street estimates. But it expects to report lower
operating results in the fourth quarter for its North American
flat-rolled and European operations as a result of slow and
uneven economic recovery in those regions.
Its stock fell 8.7 percent to $22.60 in afternoon trading
on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Steve James; Editing by Gary Hill)