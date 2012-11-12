BRIEF-Wabco's Q4 earnings per share $1.15
* Wabco’S sales growth in 2016 solidly outperforms global commercial vehicle market; provides guidance for 2017
BRATISLAVA Nov 12 Investors have expressed interest in U.S. Steel Corp's Slovak unit because of its location, low labour costs and product portfolio, the unit said on Monday.
U.S. Steel Kosice, the euro zone country's largest private corporate employer with more than 11,000 staff including subsidiaries, is an important supplier for Slovakia's booming car industry, the key driver of the small economy.
The Slovak unit said the company will now study and explore the bids in the context of its overall capital allocation and in order to maximizes shareholder returns.
* Wabco’S sales growth in 2016 solidly outperforms global commercial vehicle market; provides guidance for 2017
* Michael Krensavage reports 7.2 percent stake in RTI Surgical Inc as of December 31 - SEC filing
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 17 Barclays Plc and Citigroup approached South African antitrust investigators with information relating to alleged rigging of the rand, two sources told Reuters on Friday.