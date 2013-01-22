BRATISLAVA Jan 22 Slovakia remains keen for
U.S. Steel Corp to keep ownership of its steel mill, the
largest private employer in the euro zone country.
"There is interest on both sides to continue these
negotiations and find a solution for this investor to stay in
Slovakia," Prime Minister Robert Fico told reporters on
Wednesday.
U.S. Steel Kosice, with 11,000 staff, is an important
supplier to the car industry, a key export sector. The
government, fearing heavy job losses if U.S. Steel were to
leave, has been looking for options to persuade it to remain.
Pittsburgh-based U.S. Steel said in November it had received
interest in its subsidiary in the eastern Slovak town of Kosice
and was studying bids from an undisclosed number of investors.
Fico, in power since April, said special teams were studying
options in the energy, environment and transport areas, looking
for ways to cut costs.