* European steel mkt seen staying volatile this year
* 2011 net loss of 25 mln euros vs 96 mln profit in 2010
BRATISLAVA, July 4 U.S. Steel Corp's
Slovak unit, hit by Europe's debt crisis and rising costs for
energy and raw materials, slumped to an annual loss in 2011 and
warned that the region's steel market would remain volatile this
year.
The euro zone country's largest private corporate employer,
with more than 11,000 employees including subsidiaries, said
revenues edged down to 2.605 billion euros from 2.621 billion in
2010.
"The economic uncertainty caused by the euro-based debt
crisis in 2011 negatively impacted the steel market and resulted
in reduced demand, particularly in the second half of the year,"
David J. Rintoul, president of Slovak U.S. Steel Kosice (USSK)
said in the 2011 annual report.
The Pittsburg-based company said its Slovak operation posted
a net loss of 25 million euros ($31.52 million) in 2011 compared
with a 96 million euro profit a year earlier and earnings of 341
million in the pre-crisis year of 2008.
It posted an operating loss of 18 million euros against a
133 million euros surplus in 2010.
"We reported a net loss in 2011 as higher costs for raw
materials and energy and impairment charges on CO2 emissions
allowances due to their declining market prices had a negative
influence upon results and more than offset the favorable
impacts of higher average realized selling prices as compared
with 2010," Rintoul said.
The unit is an important supplier for Slovakia's growing car
industry and also produces slabs, hot rolled, cold rolled and
coated sheets as well as tin mill products, spiral welded pipes
and heating radiators.
The steelmaker said it expected market condition to remain
challenging due to the tense situation in the single currency
area and said it would focus on cutting costs.
"USSK expects the European steel market to remain volatile
in 2012 as the ongoing sovereign debt and financial institution
problems in several European nations continues to inject
uncertainty into the market," it wrote in the annual report.
($1 = 0.7933 euros)
(Reporting by Martin Santa; Editing by David Cowell)