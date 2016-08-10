TORONTO Aug 10 U.S. Steel Canada on Wednesday
rejected a buyout offer from Ontario Steel Investment Ltd, a
group that includes shareholders of Essar Global, saying it was
not considering further proposals by Essar, which had been
eliminated from the sale process.
The offer, made on Tuesday, included the assumption of C$954
million ($734 million) in liabilities under U.S. Steel Canada's
pension plan and a commitment to provide C$25 million toward
post-employment benefits for U.S. Steel Canada's staff.
U.S. Steel Canada, which has been in creditor protection
since 2014, said Essar was rejected as a potential buyer of the
business earlier this year following discussions with
stakeholders including the Ontario government.
It cited a failure by Essar, the Indian energy and resources
conglomerate, to provide evidence of its financial ability to
own and operate the company and an inability to gain the support
of all stakeholders including the provincial government.
The United Steelworkers (USW) union has criticized U.S.
Steel Canada's decision and Essar later re-entered the bidding
process through the Ontario Steel investment vehicle.
U.S. Steel Canada, which employs nearly 2,000 workers in
Ontario and has the capability to produce 2.6 million tons of
steel annually, is a former unit of United States Steel Corp
.
($1 = 1.3003 Canadian dollars)
