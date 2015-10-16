Oct 16 The Federal Communication Commission said
it is investigating AT&T Inc, CenturyLink Inc,
Frontier Communications Inc, and Verizon Communications
Inc over allegations of anticompetitive practices.
Smaller rivals of these four companies have alleged that
their tariff pricing plans for business data services are
unreasonable and lock up the vast majority of the demand for
those services, the FCC said. (bit.ly/1GihXlG)
Business data services, or special access services, are
typically purchased by business, governmental, educational and
other institutions for their data and communication needs.
"The FCC is searching for a problem that doesn't exist and
doing an end-run around the competitive analysis it just
initiated," Linda Johnson, a spokeswoman for CenturyLink said.
"Opening a tariff investigation on special access services
is a step towards rate re-regulation," Frank Simone, AT&T Vice
President of Federal Regulatory, said in a statement.
Verizon and Frontier did not immediately respond to requests
seeking comment.
(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)