(Adds details and comments from Verizon)
Oct 16 The Federal Communication Commission said
on Friday it is investigating AT&T Inc, CenturyLink Inc
, Frontier Communications Inc, and Verizon
Communications Inc over allegations of anticompetitive
practices.
Smaller rivals of these four companies have alleged that
their tariff pricing plans for business data services are
unreasonable and lock up the vast majority of the demand for
those services, the FCC said. (bit.ly/1GihXlG)
Business data services, or special access services, are
typically purchased by business, governmental, educational and
other institutions for their data and communication needs.
"The FCC is searching for a problem that doesn't exist and
doing an end-run around the competitive analysis it just
initiated," Linda Johnson, a spokeswoman for CenturyLink said.
"Opening a tariff investigation on special access services
is a step towards rate re-regulation," Frank Simone, AT&T Vice
President of Federal Regulatory, said in a statement.
The FCC said that other competitive providers often describe
the tariff pricing plans as "discount" plans, where in reality
the price that they offer is significantly higher than
competitors' pricing.
Therefore the commission has sought certain background
information from the local exchange carriers (LEC) regarding
their pricing plans, as it believes the data that was received
did not address sufficient details about the tariff plans or its
terms and conditions.
Verizon spokesman Ed Mcfadden said the services involved in
the tariff proceeding are legacy services and have been in place
for years.
"If the FCC is going to examine these tariffs, it should at
least first analyze the data it has collected from the industry
so that the agency has an accurate view of how this marketplace
is quickly evolving before taking action", Mcfadden added.
Frontier did not immediately respond to requests seeking
comment.
(Reporting by Arathy S Nair and Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru;
Editing by Savio D'Souza and Diane Craft)