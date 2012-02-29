MOSCOW Feb 29 Russia's Federal Tariff
Service said it would allow state pipeline monopoly Transneft
to take 10,621 roubles ($370) to load 100 tonnes of
oil at the yet-to-be-launched Baltic oil terminal of Ust-Luga.
The terminal had a false start last year when state oil
company Rosneft sold cargoes for December loading,
only for the port's launch to be put off by three landslides
which destroyed the quay.
A cargo sold for loading at the end of February in Ust-Luga
had to be moved to another Baltic terminal.
The Federal Tariff Service said the tariff was established
with a view to the final launch of Ust-Luga in March. Traders
are waiting for Transneft to reflect the cargoes in its loading
schedule.
($1 = 29.0313 roubles)
(Writing by Melissa Akin; Editing by Dan Lalor)