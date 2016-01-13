By John McCrank
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Jan 13 Tony Weeresinghe says he wants
to help educate underprivileged children, and he plans to do it
one stock trade at a time.
The former head of global development for the London Stock
Exchange Group on Wednesday launched Ustocktrade, a
low-cost U.S. online retail brokerage that aims to "bring Wall
Street to Main Street."
Weeresinghe started Ustocktrade, a private stock trading
platform known as an alternative trading system, to help fund a
non-profit organization called the Cainan Foundation that he and
his wife set up to build schools for disadvantaged children.
Profits from the brokerage will fund the foundation's first
school in Weeresinghe's native Sri Lanka, with others to follow
around the globe, he said in an interview.
"We wanted to build a boarding school where we would send
our own children, not just a hut. That was our goal. And to do
this, you need a war chest," he said.
Early in his career, in 1996, Weeresinghe started a Sri
Lanka-based software company called MilleniumIT. After selling
the business 14 years later to the LSE for around $30 million,
he was kept on and tasked with overhauling the exchange's
trading platform.
The new technology made LSE the world's fastest exchange and
helped reduce operating costs by 70 percent, he said.
He left the LSE in 2014 to focus on philanthropy and
Ustocktrade.
The company, which generates revenue from a $1-a-month
membership fee and a $1 per-trade fee, needs 20,000 users to
break even, Weeresinghe said.
Part of the firm's goal is to encourage non-traditional
investors, such as university students and low-income earners,
to take part in the stock market.
The value of orders on Ustocktrade is capped at $10,000 and
high-frequency trading firms are kept out.
The brokerage does not send orders to other trading
platforms. To help get trades get done, Ustocktrade is enlisting
"superusers," that will be the counterparties to trades that do
not have a natural match.
There is only one superuser so far, but Ustocktrade is
currently in talks with two or three others, Weeresinghe said.
He declined to name of the superuser, but said the person or
firm is obligated to not let any transactions fail during
trading hours, and will trade for free in return.
Daniel Ham, a former chief operating officer of eBX LLC, the
parent of trading venue Level ATS, and long-time Boston Stock
Exchange executive, heads the company's brokerage arm,
Ustocktrade Securities.
(Reporting by John McCrank; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)